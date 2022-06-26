4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ LBPS opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. 4D pharma has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About 4D pharma (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 4D pharma (LBPS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.