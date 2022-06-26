500,432 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,395,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Occidental Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,334,537 shares of company stock worth $916,266,013. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

