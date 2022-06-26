5,135 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average is $68.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.
