5,719 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,472 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,643 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after buying an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,349,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,974,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13.

