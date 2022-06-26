7,309 Shares in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVT. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $4,254,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at $1,436,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

IVT stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

