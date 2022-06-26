AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 54,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 33,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Shares of ABBV opened at $152.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $269.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

