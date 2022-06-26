AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.1% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 54,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in AbbVie by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 33,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.
NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.34 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.
AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.