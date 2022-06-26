Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $299.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.55 and a 200-day moving average of $329.25. The company has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

