Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at BTIG Research

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 178.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acutus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.97.

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.01). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 740.61% and a negative return on equity of 127.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 507,509 shares in the company, valued at $294,355.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $138,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

