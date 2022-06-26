Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

