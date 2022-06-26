Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $296.69

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 296.69 ($3.63) and traded as low as GBX 283 ($3.47). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 290.50 ($3.56), with a volume of 245,205 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £629.30 million and a P/E ratio of 3,631.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 288.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.76.

In related news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 246,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.32), for a total value of £667,700.64 ($817,859.68).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

