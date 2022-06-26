AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 601,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $60.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47.

