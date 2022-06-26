AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 4,210 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.02. The company has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

