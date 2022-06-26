AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 507 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN opened at $303.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.67 and a 200 day moving average of $314.69. The company has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

