AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 924 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.6% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 192,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.7% in the first quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 520,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,038,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $79.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

