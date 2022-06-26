AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

