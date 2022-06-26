AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

