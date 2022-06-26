AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.