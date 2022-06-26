AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

