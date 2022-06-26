AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,148,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,448,000 after buying an additional 39,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $153.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

