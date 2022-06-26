AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,826,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Donaldson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 176.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 92.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 43,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

DCI opened at $48.08 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

