AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.24 and a 52 week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

