AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 13,387 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,374 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,033,000. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,085 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,508,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,997 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

