AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 4,278 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,005,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.22 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

