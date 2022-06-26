AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 4,435 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,189,000 after purchasing an additional 201,147 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,351,000 after buying an additional 234,094 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Graco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,165 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,077,000 after acquiring an additional 225,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $60.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Graco Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.