AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 17,090 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,090 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,544,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $899,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13.

