Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $65.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 1,091,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,847,847.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Affirm by 484.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. Affirm has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

