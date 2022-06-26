AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered AGF Management from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.