AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AGFMF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AGF Management from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

AGFMF stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

