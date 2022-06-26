Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €74.00 ($77.89) price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($102.11) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($118.95) to €114.00 ($120.00) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($117.89) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

