Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stake Reduced by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Alaska Air Group worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,445,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,773,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 176,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $41.92 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.51) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

