Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.40% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

PINE stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $217.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 916,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,075,480.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,046. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

