Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.28% of Ambarella worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,547 shares of company stock worth $1,546,828. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMBA opened at $72.86 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.05.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMBA. Cowen dropped their target price on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.53.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

