American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

