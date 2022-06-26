Analysts Set ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Price Target at $56.67

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,385 shares of company stock worth $651,974 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,612,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.