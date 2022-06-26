Analysts Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Target Price at $60.00

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($60.00) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

APEMY stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. Aperam has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

