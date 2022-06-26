Analysts Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Target Price at $60.00

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.
APEMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($60.00) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
APEMY stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. Aperam has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53.
Aperam Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aperam (APEMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.