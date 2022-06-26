Analysts Set EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Target Price at $181.50

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €190.00 ($200.00) in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €189.00 ($198.95) to €173.00 ($182.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.90. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

