Analysts Set Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Target Price at $39.56

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFNNY. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($54.74) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.50 ($40.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($46.32) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

