Analysts Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price at $204.14

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,461 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.66 and its 200 day moving average is $146.45.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

