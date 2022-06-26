Analysts Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) PT at $57.26

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Pfizer by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 637,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after buying an additional 223,633 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 12,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.59 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.