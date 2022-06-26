Analysts Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Price Target at $20.09

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Under Armour by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 201,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

