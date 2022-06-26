Analyzing Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Bit Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 2.61 $265.76 million $8.48 11.69 Bit Digital $96.08 million 1.38 $4.86 million ($0.75) -2.20

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 20.65% 18.99% 6.01% Bit Digital -67.71% -20.39% -18.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 5.01, meaning that its stock price is 401% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Walker & Dunlop and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus price target of $171.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.47%. Bit Digital has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.42%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Bit Digital on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, CMBS conduits, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Bit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

