AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) versus Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Critical Contrast

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Exact Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 3 9 0 2.75

Exact Sciences has a consensus target price of $101.33, indicating a potential upside of 124.44%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Profitability

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences -40.26% -21.82% -11.23%

Volatility and Risk

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Exact Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnPac Bio-Medical Science $2.82 million 1.99 -$18.63 million N/A N/A Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 4.50 -$595.63 million ($4.32) -10.45

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats AnPac Bio-Medical Science on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science (Get Rating)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

