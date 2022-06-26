APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $614,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.25. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

