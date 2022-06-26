Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $931.96 million, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 404.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 21.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

