Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,038,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 8.3% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $355,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.26. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

