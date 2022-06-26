ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $46.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MT. StockNews.com upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.53) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($48.42) to €46.10 ($48.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $21.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 20.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

