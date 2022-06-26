Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.08.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $99.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,308 shares of company stock worth $58,523,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

