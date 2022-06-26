Arlington Partners LLC Sells 5,896 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.8% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $346.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average is $154.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

