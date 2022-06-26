Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.99 and traded as high as C$2.52. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.43, with a volume of 11,430,051 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76.

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$389.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 646,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$2,003,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,875,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,115,290. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Taylor sold 262,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.07, for a total value of C$807,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,699,350.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

